Doe Adzahoe, Togbi Samlafo IV calls for unity among paramountcies in Anlo 

Anloga (V/R), March 21, GNA- Togbi Samlafo IV, the Paramount Chief of Atsyiame Traditional Area and Mr Edward Doe Adjaho, former Speaker of Parliament have called for unity among paramount chiefs in Anlo, to propel their areas’ development.

They underscored the need to come together under one umbrella to form a powerful alliance necessary to influence government decisions for the betterment of their areas.

They made the call during a meeting to reaffirm the Anlo Dukor Council at the residence of the Awoamefia, Togbi Sri III over the week.

Togbi Samlafo pledged his allegiance to the council saying,

“This Council will be of great importance to us as paramountcies to be stronger with one voice and to be able to convince governments.”

“I am not just happy for this but also ever ready to serve in my capacity for the best of Anlo,” he said.

The Anlo Dukor (State) Council was originally established in the late 1950s by Togbi Sri II, the then Awoamefia as one umbrella body for all traditional areas to form a single alliance.

Some paramountcies in the 36 states of Anlo that are currently inculcated into the Council include; Atsyiame Traditional Area with Togbi Samlafo IV as its Paramount Chief, Kome-Shime with Togbi Tamekloe VI, Ave-Xevi, Togbi Adogo Agbalekpor IV and Afife Traditional Area with Togbi Adrakpanya VI as the Paramount Chief.

Amugo-Wego Traditional Area had Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII, while Fugo Traditional Area had Togbi Gbordzor II and Ave-Afiadenyigba under the leadership of Togbi Gbordzekpor Fianu III

Togbi Agbesi Awusu II, the Awadada of Anlo however disclosed that some traditional areas were yet to be elevated and plans were underway for that.

Mr Adjaho, the former Speaker of Parliament and illustrious son of Anlo in an exclusive interview with Ghana News Agency called on the chiefs present, to be united as demonstrated by their ancestors.

“Our history as Anlo people points to our heroic wars won by various chiefdoms coming together to fight our enemies, not as different people. So, we must replicate that if we want to win the modern wars by remaining united,” he said.

He called on other paramountcies to accept the call and come under the alliance.

