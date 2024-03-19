CSIR committed to spearhead skills revolution in Ghana – Professor Appiah 

By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah

Accra March 19 GNA – The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) College of Science and Technology (CCST) is committed to spearheading the professional skills development and revolution, especially, in the areas of science and technology in the country.

Professor Mark Appiah, President of the College, who stated this, said the goal of the College was to equip students with the necessary skills demanded by the job market and industry, and this would continue to be the focus of the College.

Professor Appiah was speaking at the third graduation ceremony of the College in Accra.

The graduation was under the theme, “Leveraging research education to foster sustainable industrial and economic development”.

Fifty-one (51) graduates were conferred with Master of Science and Master of Philosophy degrees in their respective fields of study and skills development.

Prof. Appiah said the mission of the College was to foster skill development and entrepreneurship for the country’s future leaders.

He said in today’s competitive landscape, the demand for skilled professionals was high, and making emphasis on innovation, science, and technology was very essential for Ghana’s prosperity.

Through a partnership with CSIR, CCST was working to lead the skills development by implementing cutting-edge courses and programmes that provided practical skills and an appropriate mindset in the areas of science, technology and innovation for the country’s youth.

He commended the graduating students for their exceptional performance in the course of study in their respective fields and skill development.

Prof. Appiah urged the graduates to use the skills and knowledge acquired as a powerful weapon to navigate the challenges ahead and effect positive change around them.

He also urged them to collaborate effectively and form partnerships and networks that would help them build a meaningful relationship as they go through the complexities of life beyond academia.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

