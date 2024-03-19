CPP Central Committee insists removal of nine national executives remains unchanged  

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA



Kumasi, March 19, GNA – The removal of Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah and eight other national executives of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) from office remains unchanged, the Central Committee of the party announced on Tuesday.



According to the Committee, a recent attempt by the former Chairperson to create the impression that a court decision had rendered the decision by the National Executive Committee (NEC) null and void, should be treated with the contempt it deserved by Ghanaians.



Addressing the media at a press conference in Kumasi, the Central Committee, led by Alhaji Ali Adamu, said the Court only raised concern over the capacity of the Interim Committee to appear in court on behalf of the party instead of the Central Committee.



That, he said, did not in any way affect the decision of NEC to ask the national executives to step aside on December 5, 2023.



‘We the Central Committee have fully empowered the Legal Committee to take every legal action against anybody who attempts to disrupt the process leading to the election of our flagbearer,” he told the media.



Alhaji Adamu said by appointing the legal committee to represent the party in court, the issue of capacity as raised by the court had been duly rectified and the decision to ask the former executives to step aside also remained valid.



“In the absence of the National Executives, an Interim Council was formed on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, and it remains accepted as the caretaker body to steer the affairs of the party to congress,” Alhaji Adamu emphasised.



He said the Central Committee had been monitoring the work of the Interim Committee and was satisfied despite attempts by the former Chairperson allegedly to disrupt the process.



He assured that the Central and Interim Committees were working assiduously with the timetable adopted by NEC and remained committed to advancing the forward march of the party.

