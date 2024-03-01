Court orders psychiatric examination on welder who attacked co-tenant with cutlass

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Mar. 1, GNA- James Andani Yedi, a 20-year-old welder, who inflicted multiple cutlass wounds on a co-tenant has appeared before the Achimota Circuit Court.

Yedi, charged with causing harm, pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mr Isaac Addo ordered the Police to send Yedi to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital for examination.

The court said looking at Yedi’s demeanour in the courtroom, the accused may have “mental challenge”.

It asked the medical officer in charge to submit a comprehensive medical report on the accused person and determine whether Yedi was fit to stand trial.

The prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Stephen Ahiale said the complainant Stephen Gyamesi was a mason.

It said the accused person and the complainant resided at Pokuase- ACP in Accra.

The prosecution said on February 19, 2024, at about 3:00am, the complainant came out to relax on the verandah of Yedi.

Suddenly Yedi also came out of his room with a cutlass and started attacking the complainant with the cutlass without any provocation.

The prosecution said the complainant started shouting for help and people rushed to the scene.

According to the prosecutor, the accused person and the complainant were sent to a police station.

The prosecution said the complainant reported the incident formally and a medical form was issued to the complainant to seek medical attention.

The prosecutor said the complainant, after seeking medical assistance, brought the medical report fully endorsed by Raymond Freeman Dzansi, medical officer of the Ga- West Municipal Hospital, Amasaman.

In Yedi’s statement, he admitted having attacked the complainant with a cutlass.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

