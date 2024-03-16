Conduct in public service must be a national priority-Rev Opuni-Frimpong

By Bertha Badu-Agyei, GNA

Kyebi, March 16, GNA – The Reverend Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, a former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, has observed that the conduct and behaviour of citizens in public service must be a national priority.

That for him would ensure the pursuit of deliberate reforms to address the moral crisis and deficiency, which had eaten deep into the fibre of public service.

“There is so much lack of integrity in the public sector that ‘a what in it for me’ syndrome where people expect some benefits before providing service for which they are paid for is becoming a norm.”

He described that as a dangerous form of corruption and decay, which must be kicked out at all costs to improve on the country’s socio-economic status.

Dr Opuni-Frimpong, a Presbyterian minister and lecturer, said this at Nkansa-Kyeremateng Memorial Lectures at the Kibi Presbyterian College of Education on the theme: “Presbyterian Discipline: A Critical Tool for Reshaping the Youth for Ghana’s Socio-economic Development”.

He said Ghana must make deliberate efforts in shaping the morals of the youth to ensure that morality was not disconnected from all levels of educational pursuits to address the moral deficit.

He explained that a moral vision that emanated from God consciousness and understanding, which determined what to be done right was critical to national development.

The annual Memorial lecture had been instituted in memory of the late Rev Dr Nkansa Kyeremateng, a Presbyterian Minister and former Principal of the Kibi College of Education.

Prof E.V.O Dankwa, Chairperson of the School’s Governing Council, said on the pillars of discipline and morality, Ghana could transform in development just like Malaysia and others.

He told the students that with discipline and integrity nothing could stand on their way to success and therefore urged them to be conscious of their behaviour.

