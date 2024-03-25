Climate-smart agriculture project launched in Tamale to enhance food production 

By Solomon Gumah, GNA

Tamale, March 25, GNA – A climate-smart agricultural project has been launched in Tamale to enhance the knowledge, practices and resilience of young small-scale farmers on climate change impact in the Northern Region.

The first phase of the nine-month project, dubbed; “Strengthening Ghanaian Youth through Climate Smart Agriculture and Civic Organising,” (SGY – CSACO) seeks to empower about 50 small scale farmers, including persons with disability (PwDs) in the Savelugu and Tolon districts of the region.

The project is being implemented by the Ghana Youth Guide, an NGO committed to empowering young people, with funding support from DIB Denmark and the Civil Society in Development, also in Denmark.

Stakeholders in the agricultural sector, traditional authorities, youth groups and some selected second cycle students of Agricultural Science attended the launch.

Mr Chentiwuni Salifu Abdul-Fataw, the Executive Director, Ghana Youth Guide and Coordinator of SGY – CSACO project, said it was to minimise the vulnerability of small-scale farmers through smart agriculture to enhance food sufficiency and security.

He said climate change was affecting agricultural activities, and incorporating a smart agricultural approach would reduce post-harvest losses and help create employment opportunities for the youth.

Beneficiaries would be trained in some of the best agricultural practices such as the use of certified seeds for maximum yields and harvesting techniques.

Abdul-Fataw said: “We will also collaborate with key stakeholders, youth groups and other civil society organisations to promote peace and advocate the allocation of fertile farm lands for vulnerable groups including PwDs”.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, the Northern Regional Minister, whose speech was read on his behalf, said the project had come at the right time when the world was witnessing rapid changes in the environment and food systems as result of climate change and other factors.

Dr Joseph Adjebeng-Danquah, a Plant Breeder at CSIR-Savanna Agricultural Research Institute, commended the partners for initiating the project, and said it came at a strategic time when climate variabilities were threatening the very existence of humanity.

He expressed readiness to support the project to ensure it achieved its goal.

