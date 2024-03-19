Chiefs and assembly urged to ensure proper communities 

By P.K.Yankey

Atuabo (W/R), March 18, GNA-The President of Eastern Nzema Traditional Council (ENTC), Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III has appealed to chiefs to collaborate with the Physical Planning Department of the Ellembelle District Assembly to design proper town lay-out plans to ensure community development is based on modern standards.

In this regard, Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III stated categorically that town layout was compulsory for every Chief in the District.

The Paramount chief was addressing the first meeting of the Eastern Nzema Traditional Council at Atuabo in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

He charged traditional rulers to be in constant touch with the District Assembly to ensure strategic planning, modernisation and beautification of various towns in the district.

Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III said proper town lay-out paved the way for easy accessibility, especially in times of emergency.

He reminded traditional rulers to follow the town layout plan before the land was sold to prospective developers.

Abusuakpanyinli Yemi of Aiyinasi reminded the District Assembly to ensure that communities had proper town layout before building permits were given out.

He said proper layouts facilitated the movement of fire tenders by the Ghana National Fire Service to elbow their way through quickly the nook and cranny of towns to extinguish the fire.

Abusuakpanyinli Yemi also deplored the practice where people were allowed to develop structures in public streets.

He urged the District Assembly Physical Planning Department to ensure that their land planning scheme was consistent with the original layout plan which belonged to Aiyinasi but not to conflict with that of Awiaso.

