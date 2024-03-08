Centennial refuse dump in NER evacuated

Fatima Anafu-Astanga

Logri (NE/R), March 08, GNA – A centennial refuse dump site at Logri in the Mamprugu Moagduri District, North East Region, has been evacuated by Zoomlion Ghana Limited as part of the continuous exercise of the sanitation Company.

The exercise was contracted by the Ministry of Local Government and rural Development (MLGRD) to keep communities clean.

Other huge dump sites at Yagaba and Nasuan, in the same district, were also cleared.

Mr Nahimu Adam, the North East Regional Zoomlion Coordinator indicated that despite the difficulty in accessing the centennial site with the heavy vehicles and equipment for the exercise, with time and efforts of the community and some sanitation stakeholders, it was successfully cleared.

He said though residents could not provide the exact age of the old site, some of the members of the community said many who saw its beginning had died.

The Environmental Health and Sanitation Officer said plans were afoot to provide refuse containers for the sites, to help reduce dumping on the ground.

Mr Adam Abu, the DCE for Mamprugu Moagduri District in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, in response to plans for the evacuated space, said the Assembly was engaging with the appropriate stakeholders to take decisions on development of the space.

“This is about land issues, and we have to get a broader consultation to get consent of landowners before we finalize decisions on it,” the DCE explained.

He said the Assembly was in the process of gazetting its new bye laws on sanitation which would help it fight the sanitation challenge in the district.

He urged the people in the district not to scatter or dump refuse indiscriminately to keep the environment clean.

“We need to change our attitude and be law abiding,” he added.

