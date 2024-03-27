Calm down! Eastwood Anaba urges 

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Bolgatanga, March 26, GNA – Reverend Eastwood Anaba, Senior Pastor at Desert Pastures, a branch church of Fountain Gate Chapel in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region, has emphasized the need for people not to let anger override them, but to calm down.

He said lots of acts among members of the public were due to anger, noting that anger, if not controlled, could lead to killings, stealing, riots and ungodly acts.

“People’s anger must calm down,” Reverend Anaba, who is the President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries (EAM), told his members prior to delivering a sermon at a joint church service in Bolgatanga on Sunday.

The sermon was titled: “Broken and Blessed in the House of the Lord.”

He led the congregation to pray for people’s anger to calm down, saying, “We pray that our anger will calm down. Let people’s anger calm down in our families, our places of work, our churches, and our businesses.”

Reverend Anaba further expressed concern about rampant deaths in the country and said deaths were not as rampant in the past as they are today.

He noted: “These days, somebody can just kill you, even when you have done nothing to the person.

“Years ago, there were things we were not doing. We were not killing and destroying people just anyhow like these days. Paul in the Bible said, that people will become worse.”

Reverend Anaba recalled that in the past, only soldiers had guns, but today, even children have guns.

He declared: “I want us to pray for peace, not only in the Upper East Region but the whole of Ghana and the world.

“Jesus Christ died for us so that we will have peace. We cannot continue to be in trouble. For the benefit of Easter, He became sin for us, that we might be the righteousness of God in Christ. The chastisement of our peace was upon Him.”

The renowned preacher told his congregation to pray that human life would be valuable, adding that, “You cannot have peace in your house if there is no peace in the Upper East Region.”

Reverend Anaba announced the Church’s annual week-long programme, dubbed “Bethesda.”

He would be the main Speaker at the programme.

Other Pastors would be Pastor Dr Mensa Otabil, the Founder and General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church; Reverend Daniel Asiedu, the Chairman of Fountain Gate Chapel and Reverend Mrs Rosemond Anaba, the Vice President of EAM.

Reverend Anaba said Pastor Dr Otabil as part of the programme, would dedicate the first phase of the ‘Gibeath Har Elohim,’ a magnificent architectural piece of infrastructure at Damolg-Tindongo in the Nabdam District, made of a 1000-seater-air-conditioned hall, to God.

He said the hall would serve as a community centre and would be used by the Chiefs in the area, officials of the District Assembly and other stakeholders.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

