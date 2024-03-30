Bishop Luguterah urges Christians to renew commitment to God

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, March 30, GNA – Bishop Professor Albert Luguterah, the General Overseer of the Kings Christian Ministry, Tamale, has advised Christians to renew their commitment and service to God as they observe the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He said Easter was the most significant season on the Christian calendar, because it marked the beginning of man’s redemption and salvation from sin.

Bishop Prof Luguterah, in his Easter message to Christians through the Ghana News Agency, said: “The best way we can observe this season is to rededicate our lives to God, reflect on how we can become better believers and strive to represent God positively in all spheres of our lives”.

The season is also meant to eschew evil and wickedness in society by enhancing love for one another and demonstrating the spirit of forgiveness even as Christ forgave humanity.

The Bishop said believers should not only be content with their salvation but must endeavour to use the season to reach out to the lost with the message of hope and eternal life.

“The death and resurrection of Christ had already atoned for the iniquities of mankind,” he noted, adding that one should not allow the past or current condition to deny one the gift of salvation for mankind.

“Therefore, if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature, old things are passed away, behold all things are new,” Bishop Luguterah quoted the scriptures as saying.

He prayed for the peace and unity of the country and urged all Christians to always be good ambassadors of Christ.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

