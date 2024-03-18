Bayt Mal Al-Quds Hands Over Equipment to Red Crescent Hospital in Al-Quds

Accra, March 18, GNA – The Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency has handed over equipment to the emergency monitoring unit at the Red Crescent hospital in Al-Quds for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the city of Al-Quds.

The donation is part of the humanitarian operation ordered by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al Quds Committee,

A statement from the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency indicated that this batch of equipment included office supplies, central processing units (computers), centralized internet units, large display screens, electronic tablets, mobile communication equipment, oxygen bottles, and other materials.

This operation, which took place in the presence of representatives from the Association of Hospitals in East Al-Quds, also involved the distribution of 50 ambulance kits containing 42 pieces of equipment and emergency medicines.

During this operation, a batch of medicines and medical supplies was also handed over to the pharmacy of the Red Crescent hospital and others to the Al Makassed Charitable Association hospital, demonstrating the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency’s commitment to fulfilling its obligations and providing constant support to the main hospitals in Al-Quds, essential partners of the Agency in the Holy City.

GNA

