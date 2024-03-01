Air taxi firm Volocopter gets green light to start manufacturing

Berlin, Mar. 1, (dpa/GNA) – German air taxi manufacturer Volocopter has been given the green light to start series production of its aircraft, the company announced on Thursday evening at its headquarters in Bruchsal near the south-western city of Karlsruhe.

Volocopter manufactures all-electric aircraft with a distinctive ring structure supporting multiple rotors above a passenger capsule. The craft can take off and land vertically.

The company has received an extension to its Production Organisation Approval (POA) from the German Federal Aviation Office, or LBA, which will enable series production of the Volocity flying taxi which can carry two people.

“This is a major milestone for us,” said Volocopter chief operating officer Andreas Fehring.

“I am pleased that Volocopter’s production facility has the trust of and stamp of approval from LBA to manufacture commercial aircraft that can be delivered to customers once the VoloCity receives type certification.”

“Our team has proven that we can produce safe and high-quality test aircraft, and we now look forward to shortening our production lead time for scaling,” Fehring said.

The VoloCity aircraft could be delivered as soon as the air taxi receives type certification.

The original aim had been to launch passenger operations with the electric air taxis at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer. Although Volocopter is sticking to its plans in principle, that “very probably” won’t be possible, the French online news site Les Echos reported late last week.

GNA

