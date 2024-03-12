Adonai University College advances with GTEC authorisation  

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, March 12, GNA – Adonai University College of Research and Entrepreneurship (AUCRE) has received the nod to secure accreditation from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC)

It has been given the green light to obtain accreditation within a three-year period.

Adonai University College was established in 2022, with a unique dedication to enhancing the nation’s entrepreneurial landscape, and its founder, multi-industrialist Reverend Dr Bright Adonai, who is also the acting Rector, announced the crucial advancement at its second matriculation on Friday.

He said the leadership of the University College would soon complete the accreditation processes and revealed ongoing efforts to attain the same from other academic bodies.

Rev Dr Adonai said: “The University College has obtained authorisation from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission and is expected to complete the accreditation process within three years. The Council and Management of the University College are working assiduously to ensure the accreditation is attained within the aforementioned period.

“Preparations are also ongoing concurrently to ensure the University College obtains accreditation for a center for the Commission for Technical Education and Training (CTVET) in the shortest possible time.”

AUCRE had secured affiliation with the Institute of Commercial Management – UK, and which the Ag. Rector said opened “a world breaking record door,” enabling the organisation of final and external examinations of the foreign Institute in the Volta Region for the first time.

Among new academic programmes instituted by the University College is a three-month Certificate in Business Sustainability Training for SMEs in Ghana, and a Research Insight Summit 24 which is also a three-month programme to train a broad range of corporate workers and staff from various quarters in modern research and data collection, analysis, and management for business development.

The acting Rector said the Institution would “in the immediate future” introduce a Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport programme.

“The two new programmes are tailored towards the dynamic needs of today’s business world. I am confident that many persons of the working class and students in the Region and beyond would take advantage of this opportunity,” he said.

The Rector noted how courses such as computer science, cyber security, and journalism attracted lots of students, and that Management looked to introducing other programmes of high demand such as fashion design technology, and catering.

The University College would also soon introduce a degree programme in Law to serve interested individuals in the Region.

Rev. Dr. Adonai reported that the main campus project of the Institution progressed, and which would provide multipurpose storey buildings for offices and lecture halls.

He appealed to the Government to support the University in pursuing its vision to arm the youth with practical education and skills.

“Hope is coming to the University, and we would need the support of Government to support the youth with skills. The youth need to be empowered, and our vision is to become the most recognised, and first-class entrepreneurial university.”

Professor Bright Aheto, Council Chair of the Institution, said two faculties – agriculture sciences and nutrition, would be added in the coming years.

“My heart is with this University. In five years, it will have thousands of students and will feed the business and hospitality industry in Ghana and beyond.”

He charged students to challenge themselves, excel, and take advantage of the crop of quality tutors and professionals.

Mr. Owusu-Nortey, Global President of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport International, and Dr. Mrs Juliana Akushika Andoh, a lecturer and Research Officer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, were guest speakers at the matriculation.

The event was on the theme “Maintaining the Quality of Tertiary Education; The Role of Private University Colleges,” and both speakers encouraged the University and its students to help build the Institution in its uniqueness.

A total of 87 students received admissions to pursue various tailored programmes at the University College for the 2023/2024 academic year, and 49 had successfully registered so far.

Females made up 20 per cent of the matriculants.

A Rector’s Scholarship Scheme was introduced in 2022, and has so far benefited 41 students, providing them with 50 percent financial support.

