Abeiku Jackson delivers another medal for Ghana in swimming

Accra, March 12, GNA – Abeiku Jackson Gyekye has delivered a bronze medal for Ghana in the men’s 100-metre butterfly swimming competition at the ongoing African Games.

It was the second medal for the 24-year-old at this year’s African Games after winning silver in the men’s 50-metre butterfly last Sunday.

The men’s 100-metre butterfly final was initially held yesterday, but there were issues during the start of the event, with two swimmers unable to hear the starting bell.

Officials decided to give swimmers the option to retake the final or keep their previous time for the race.

Abeiku Jackson decided to re-swim the final, where he recorded 53.80s, while Egypt’s Nassr Abdalla and South Africa’s Jarden Easton who gold and silver, respectively, kept their initial time.

Despite not surpassing the times recorded by Egypt’s Nassr and South Africa’s Easton, the two-time Ghanaian Olympian settled for the bronze medal.

Abeiku Jackson will be looking to win more medals for Ghana in other swimming events, including the men’s 50m backstroke, 200m freestyle, and 4×100 freestyle relay.

He is the second Ghanaian to win medals at the ongoing African Games, with the first being Winnifred Ntumi, who won a gold and two silver medals in weightlifting.

