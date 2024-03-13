Ghana edges Nigeria to win first-ever gold in women’s hockey  

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 22, GNA – Ghana’s women’s hockey team edged their Nigerian counterparts 4-3 on penalty shootouts to win gold in the women’s hockey competition at the 13th African Games.



It was the first time Ghana’s women’s team won gold at the African Games since its inception in 1965, capping off an impressive display in the group stages, beating the likes of Kenya and Nigeria.



The game played at the Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium on Friday, March 22, 2024 was very pulsating, especially at the start of the first quarter where it was cagey.



The Nigerians were the much better side in the second quarter, and if not for defensive resilience of goalkeeper Abigail Boye, Ghana would have been down.



The Black Sticks, however, started the third quarter on a brighter note, with Captain Opoku Elizabeth causing havoc in the Nigerian defence with her skills and close control.



Ghana had numerous opportunities to take the lead in the third quarter, having had five penalty corners but failed to convert, with Nigerian goalkeeper Uko Martha producing important saves to keep the game scoreless.



There were no goals in the fourth quarter, as the game had to be decided by a penalty shootout.



It was a fascinating but nervy penalty shootout for the home crowd, but the heroics of goalkeeper Abigail Boye, who saved four penalties, ensured gold for Ghana.



Nigeria settled for the bronze medal, while the Kenya women’s team took home the bronze medal.

