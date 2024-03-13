13th African Games: Dr Bawumia hails Ghanaian teams, individuals for exceptional performances

Accra, March 25, GNA – Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has congratulated all national teams and individuals who won various medals in their respective competitions at the just-ended 13th edition of the All-African Games in Accra.

In a Facebook post Dr Bawumia wrote: “The 13th African Games, Accra 2023, has been truly historic and successful for Ghana, on and off the field and tracks.”

“Hosting this prestigious African sports festival, for the first time in our nation’s history, in the midst of unforeseen challenges, which affected the global sporting calendar, has proven, once again, what Ghana can achieve with a possibility mindset”.

Accra 2023 had not only left Ghana a legacy of world-class and multi-sports facilities, which would positively impact sports development, but it had also been a launch pad for young Ghanaian athletes to make headway in their chosen professions, he said.

Dr Bawumia said many of the athletes had also written their names in gold, by giving Ghana her biggest medal haul ever at any international sports competition.

“I extend my warmest congratulations to all our national teams and individuals, who have made Ghana proud by winning medals in their respective competitions.

“This is just the beginning. The future of Ghana Sports is promising, with more opportunities in the offing for our talented youth.”

The 13th edition of the All African Games 2023 came to a close in Accra on Saturday, March 23, 2024, after two-weeks of exciting competitions involving 29 sporting disciplines.

More than 3,000 athletes and officials from 54 African countries took part in the competitions with Ghana winning over 60 medals.

GNA

