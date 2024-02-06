Ukraine extends martial law, general mobilization for another 90 days

KIEV, Feb. 6 (Xinhua/GNA) — The Ukrainian parliament on Tuesday, extended the current martial law and the general mobilization of troops for another 90 days, said parliament member Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Both restrictive measures were prolonged till May 13, Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

The extension of the martial law and that of the general mobilization, were endorsed by 335 and 323 lawmakers respectively in the 450-seat assembly.

The Ukrainian parliament imposed martial law and declared mobilization in the wake of the conflict with Russia, and has extended the two restrictive measures several times.

Previously, the Ukrainian authorities announced plans to mobilize between 450,000 and 500,000 new troops.

