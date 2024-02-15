Tourism Authorities encourages chocolate consumption to improve health/ economy

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Bolgatanga, Feb 15, GNA – Mr Wisdom Ahadzi, the Upper East Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), has encourages Ghanaians to consume more chocolate to improve their health status, boost the local economy and enhance job opportunities.

The Director said this when he addressed Valentine’s Day celebrants at the Rock Gardens Eco-Resort, one of the fastest growing hospitality facilities and eco-tourist site in Bolgatanga, as part of activities to mark the National Chocolate Day.

This year’s National Chocolate Day was held on the theme: “Eat chocolate, Stay Healthy, Grow Ghana,” with a sub theme: “Explore Ghana, Eat Chocolate”.

Mr Ahadzi said though Ghana was the second largest producer of cocoa in the world, the consumption pattern of cocoa products among the citizens was low, despite its enormous benefits.

He underscored the need for producers of cocoa products, especially chocolate, to reduce prices to encourage their consumption and increase public demand.

The Director emphasised that the tourism potential of the upper East Region could not be realised by the government alone and called on individuals and stakeholders for more collaborations to make the region one of the best tourist attraction areas in the country.

Dr Mohammed Asaah, the Director of Rock Gardens Eco-Resort, reiterated that the tourism potentials of the Region were enormous, noting that his place was a typical example of what could be realised in the region if people showed interest in investing in tourism.

He said his outfit was committed to contributing to boosting tourism in the region and called on other investors to consider the region as the best alternative for investing in tourism, given its numerous potentials.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

