Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality finally gets Presiding Member 

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Ahwitieso (W/R), Feb. 28, GNA – The Assembly Member for the Tarkwa Banso Electoral Area, Mr Joseph Kwofie, has been elected as the new Presiding Member of the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipal Assembly in the Western Region.

Mr Kwofie, teacher, polled thirty-one votes to defeat his only contender, Mr Prosper Agbeti, the Assembly member for Nsuaem Zongo Electoral Area, who secured 10 votes.

Out of the 44 assembly members, two were absent, 42 exercised their franchise, with one rejected ballot.

The election took place at Ahwitieso and was supervised by the Municipal Electoral Officer, Mr Ekow Essien.

The Tarkwa District Magistrate Court One Judge, Mr Charles Owusu Nsiah, swore in the new Presiding Member to chair the assembly’s meeting for two years.

This is the second time the Assembly had met to elect a presiding member. At its previous meeting neither of the two candidates secured two-thirds majority of votes in the first and second voting.

Mr Kwofie, in his acceptance speech, thanked his peers and appealed to them to put aside all their political differences and build upon what his predecessor had done.

He promised to work closely with all the assembly members to ensure the 30 electoral areas within Tarkwa Nsuaem received fair share of projects.

Mr Benjamin Kessie, the Municipal Chief Executive, commended the assembly members for the election, which was an indication that they would work for the benefit of residents.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

