Tarkwa Nsuaem Assembly to execute several projects in 2024

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Ahwetieso (W/R), Feb. 13, GNA – The Municipal Chief Executive of Tarkwa -Nsuaem, Mr Benjamin Kessie has indicated that to ensure the development of all communities within the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality, the Assembly will execute a number of projects and programmes in 2024.

The projects he said would include; construction of Police Post at Adieyie, procurement of grader, 100 bunk beds for Fiaseman Senior High School, Tarkwa, implementation of Youth and Women Entrepreneurship Programme (YaWWEP), construction of environ-loo institutional latrines at Benso, Essamang and Nyanso.

The rest would be; construction of 20-seater water closet toilet facility, and mechanized borehole for Simpa Cluster of Schools, construction of classroom block with ancillary facilities, landscaping, and tree planting around the facility at Simpa Junction and Senyakrom, construction of Community-Based Health Planning Service (CHPS) at Kenyanko, Amantin and Kwabedu.

Mr Kessie who announced this at a press briefing in Ahwetieso, added that the projects and initiatives would impact and improve upon the quality of life of the various communities.

On economic empowerment programmes, he stated that the Assembly would continue to partner private sector agencies, community, and faith-based organizations as well as individuals to develop strategies of promoting entrepreneurship through job creation and support to local businesses for local economic sustainability.

The MCE explained that “the Assembly believes in the power of community involvement and encourages the active participation of residents at all levels of the Assembly’s activities.

We will continue to organise similar engagements, through town hall meetings, undertake our usual community outreach programmes, and educate the public on such policy interventions to ensure that residents are adequately informed as their voices are heard and considered in our decision-making processes.”

Mr Kessie stressed that, “the year 2024 holds immense promise for Tarkwa-Nsuaem. As we embark on this transformative development journey, we look forward to the continued support and collaboration of all in our Municipality, so together, we will build a future that we can all be proud of.”

Reflecting on achievements the assembly made in the year under review, he said they recorded remarkable growth and development across the various sectors, which included infrastructure improvements, community outreach initiatives, added that their collective efforts have yielded positive results.

“Our Municipality successfully hosted the 2023 Municipal, Regional and National Farmers’ Day Awards celebration. We also had a peaceful District Level Elections,” Mr Kessie recalled.

He used the opportunity to acknowledge all the former Assembly members for their unflinching support and cooperation during their tenure in office, and further extended his sincere gratitude and best wishes to those who failed to secure their seats, for their dedication and committed service.

He urged the fresh Assembly members who have been inducted into office to continue the positive trajectory, picking up from where their predecessors left off, and wished them success in their upcoming responsibilities.

Mr Kessie said the assembly won the first ever prestigious Global Award as “the Best Local Assembly with outstanding Open Government Performance” for the year under review.

He noted that as part of the Assembly’s commitment to community, and individual welfare, they were able to support victims affected by flood disaster in collaboration with its private sector partners, Gold Fields Ghana Limited, AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine and Ghana Manganese Company Limited.

“Our successes in various fields of endeavors, be it infrastructure development, community projects and social initiatives, is a reflection of the synergy among the staff of the Assembly, traditional authorities, Assembly members and the Member of Parliament, Mr. George Mireku Duker and the invaluable contributions made by all other stakeholders who identify the development of our Municipality as a concern” he added.

