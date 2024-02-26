Taliban execute another convicted murderer in fifth public execution

Islamabad, Feb. 26, (dpa/GNA) – The Taliban Supreme Court on Monday announced the public execution of a man convicted of murder in the northern province of Jowzjan.

Taliban officials and local residents watched the death sentence that was carried out in the city’s sports stadium.

In a statement, the Supreme Court identified the convicted murderer as Nazar Mohammad who killed another Afghan man with a sharp knife on January 15, 2022.

The motive behind the crime was not specified in the court’s statement.

The sentence was handed down in accordance with an Islamic law principle known as Qisas, which allows for retaliation in kind in cases where the victim or their family seeks punishment.

On Thursday, the Taliban court executed another two convicted murderers in the central province of Ghazni.

The United Nations said it is against executions; however, a spokesman for the Taliban government said the execution is a Sharia ruling that will decrease the rate of crimes.

The first public execution since the Taliban retook power in August 2021 was carried out in December.

Since taking control of the country once again, the Taliban have drastically restricted human rights. The group had initially promised to govern more moderately than during their reign from 1996 to 2001, but their rule has become increasingly draconian, with severe restrictions placed on girls and women.

GNA

