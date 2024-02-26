SONA 2024: President must show commitment to TB fight 

By Samira Larbie, GNA

Accra, Feb. 26, GNA – The Ghana National TB Voice Network (GNTBVN) has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to talk about the Government’s commitment to fighting Tuberculosis in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) tomorrow.

Mr Jerry Amoah-Larbi, the Coordinator, Ghana National TB Voice Network, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency(GNA) said: “We want the President to specifically touch on issues bothering TB fight…”

“We are also looking at the United Nations High-Level commitment he signed concerning the commitment in which he is supposed to provide the National TB Control Programme with the needed resources to be able to fight and eliminate TB by 2030,” he stated.

Mr Amoah-Larbi said the GNTBVN was also expecting to see how the President adhered to the commitments and ensure it translated into safeguarding the health of the citizenry.

He said, according to the Global Fund, in each grant cycle, a country was supposed to commit a certain amount to the donors to show their willingness to support the health system.

However, under the current Global Fund Grant Cycle 7 (GC7) co-financing commitment by the government, there was no allocation for TB, he said.

“I am looking forward to the counterpart funding from the Government of Ghana in this regard and the commitment made,” the GNTBVN Coordinator added.

Mr Amoah-Larbi said the Government must make a commitment to the procurement of some Gene-Xperts machines and medications that were needed for the citizenry, especially for TB patients.

“This is crucial because even though the Global Fund had committed some funds under the current GC7, moving forward from 2024,2025, and 2026 the government needs to make domestic funds available to procure medications to support TB clients.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver a message on the State of the Nation (SONA) to Parliament on Tuesday, February 27.

Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, states that the President shall deliver a message on the SONA to Parliament at the start of each session and before the dissolution of Parliament.

It also imposes an obligation on Members of Parliament (MPs), the Speaker of Parliament and the Judiciary to receive the President’s SONA.

SONA is a constitutional obligation and yearly tradition, wherein the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces reports on the status of the country, unveils the government’s agenda for the coming year, and proposes to Parliament certain legislative measures.

