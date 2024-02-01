Sekondi Methodist SHS wins inter-schools Independence Quiz Competition

By P.K. Yankey

Kansaworodo (W/R), Feb. 01, GNA – The Sekondi Methodist Senior High School (SHS) has been adjudged the winner of the 67th Independence Anniversary Quiz Competition for schools within the Sekondi zone.

They beat Shama SHS, Sekondi College, (SECKO), Diabene SHS, Daboase SHS, Baidoo Bonsoe SHS and Benso SHS to emerge winner of the quiz competition.

The scope of the competition centered on the articles in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana as part of efforts to let the students know their civic rights and responsibilities as citizens.

At the end of the competition, Sekondi Methodist SHS scored 35 points to emerge the winner, SEKCO came second with 26 points, and Diabene SHS also placed third with 16 points.

Speaking to Ghana News Agency in an interview after the competition, Mr Jacob Sedzro, the lead quizmaster at the Sekondi Methodist SHS, expressed delight for leading the school to win the contest after weeks of preparations.

He said the school was bracing to carry the day in the upcoming inter-zonal quiz competition in a bid to represent the Western Region at the national level.

Madam Grace Eshun, Headmistress of the School, commended the quiz masters and contestants for putting up a sterling performance to emerge winners of the competition.

She said having been in the “wilderness for the past 40 years”, the school had begun chalking successes in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and putting up splendid performances in extracurricular activities.

The Right Reverend Emmanuel K. Ansah, Bishop of the Sekondi Diocese of the Methodist Church, Ghana, who is the Chairman of the Board of Governors, led some members of the Board to pay a courtesy call on the management of the school where they interacted with the contestants and congratulated them for the good job done.

GNA

