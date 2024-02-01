Russia reports Ukrainian drone attacks in border area

Moscow, Feb 1, (dpa/GNA) – Russia reported almost a dozen Ukrainian drone attacks in the border region overnight, with eight drones shot down by Russian air defences over the Belgorod region, two in Voronezh and one in Kursk, the Ministry of Defence in Moscow said on Thursday.

The extent of the damage caused and whether there were casualties, could not be independently verified.

Furthermore, it was unclear whether all the projectiles were actually repelled on approach.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian army launched massive missile strikes on the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014 in violation of international law.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Mykola Oleshchuk, published a video showing a hit on the Russian air base at Belbek, which is not far from the city of Sevastopol, a major Black Sea port in Crimea.

On Thursday morning, Russian social media networks suggested that a Ukrainian missile had hit Belbek, citing anonymous sources. However, it has not yet been independently confirmed.

In the early hours of February 24, 2022, Russian forces invaded Ukrainian territory on multiple fronts.

Moscow has since annexed four territories in the east and south of Ukraine, in violation of international law. The fighting is still concentrated around the east and south.

Ukrainian forces launched a counteroffensive in June 2023, but progress has been limited.

Kiev has vowed to retake all the land occupied the Russia, including the Crimean peninsula.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

