Republican Party leader Ronna McDaniel to step down after pressure from Trump

Washington/New York, Feb 26 (Reuters/GNA) – Republican Party chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on Monday she was stepping down in a leadership shakeup nine months before the U.S. presidential election, following pressure from the party’s likely 2024 nominee Donald Trump.

The move reflected the former President Trump’s sway over the party as he prepares for a likely rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden in November.

After a meeting with McDaniel early in February, Trump wrote on social media that he would be pushing for changes at the Republican National Committee (RNC) after South Carolina’s primary on Saturday, which he handily won over the state’s former governor, Nikki Haley.

GNA/Credit: Reuters

