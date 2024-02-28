Reports: Trump aces Michigan Republican primary, Haley struggling

Washington, Feb. 28, (dpa/GNA) – As expected, former US president Donald Trump has won the Republican presidential primary in the state of Michigan, US broadcasters CNN and NBC reported on Tuesday evening based on their own forecasts.

Trump’s rival Nikki Haley went down to a clear defeat, as expected. The two were a good 30 percentage points apart after around 10% of the votes were counted.

Trump and Haley fought another duel for their party’s nomination in the Mid-West state with a population of around 10 million ahead of the November presidential election.

Anyone who wants to become a presidential candidate in the US must first prevail in internal party primaries. The candidates are then officially chosen at party conventions in the summer. The Republican nomination convention takes place in mid-July.

Haley had already lost to Trump in the primaries in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. The 52-year-old is considered to be somewhat more moderate politically and rhetorically than her rival.

She is effectively no longer considered to have a chance of beating Trump in the race for the Republican ticket. The 77-year-old has strong support among the party base.

US President Joe Biden also won the Democratic primary in Michigan, as expected, according to the forecasts of US broadcasters. The Democrat has no serious competition in his party in the race for the candidacy.

Michigan is considered a swing state.

GNA

