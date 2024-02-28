Asante Akim South Municipal Assembly elects new Presiding Member

By Yussif Ibrahim

Juaso (Ash), Feb. 28, GNA – Members of the Asante-Akim South Municipal Assembly have finally elected a new Presiding Member (PM) after four rounds of voting failed to produce a PM.

Madam Beatrice Kyei, the immediate past PM and Mr. Michael Hanson, Assembly Member for Asuboa Electoral Area had to step aside following their inability to secure the votes of two thirds of the Assembly Members.

Having failed to break the deadlock after two rounds of voting during the inaugural meeting of the Assembly, the two faced off again twice without a winner, forcing the Electoral Commission to call for fresh nominations.

This paved the way for Reverend Ransford Asante, Assembly Member for Morso East, and Peter Kofi Azumah of Kurofa West, to pick forms to contest for the vacant position. Rev. Asante polled 54 votes as against 13 votes garnered by Mr. Azumah, thereby becoming the new PM of the Assembly after five rounds of voting.

He was sworn in by Mrs. Rose Marie Afua Asante, the Presiding Judge of Juaben Circuit Court.

The newly elected PM called for a united front as an Assembly, devoid of partisan politics in the interest of the electorate whose mandate had been given them.

He thanked his colleagues for the confidence reposed in him and called for their unwavering support to collectively push the development agenda of the Assembly.

Mr. Alexander Frimpong, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), commended members of the Assembly for ending the prolonged election of a PM which he said could have disrupted the developmental efforts of the Assembly.

