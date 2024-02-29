Putin delivers speech to nation ahead of election

Moscow, Feb. 29, (dpa/GNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin is due give his State of the Nation address on Thursday morning.

Two years after the start of his war against Ukraine, he is also expected to comment on the situation in the conflict. Russian troops have recently made tactical gains in their invasion.

Just over two weeks before the presidential election, 71-year-old Putin would like to inform parliament, the Federal Assembly, about his economic, social and foreign policy goals for the coming year. He plans to address both chambers of the assembly, the State Duma and the Federation Council.

It is considered certain that Putin will be confirmed in office for the fifth time in the presidential election scheduled for March 15 to 17, as opposition is not permitted and his fellow candidates support his policies and are seen by government critics as mere decoration. Opponents of the Kremlin speak of a sham election.

In his speech, which is broadcast on state television, the president traditionally comments on the current situation in Russia, the economy and social policy. The speech is also to be broadcast in some cinemas.

Many Russians complain about rising prices and the high cost of living in the world’s largest country by area.

Thursday marks Putin’s 19th State of the Nation address. These groundbreaking speeches set the major political guidelines for Russian society.

Putin last delivered the State of the Nation address in February 2023, declaring the suspension of the New START nuclear disarmament treaty. He skipped the speech in the first year of the war.

