Propak Ghana 2024 Visitor Registration Opens 

Accra, Feb.13, GNA — Propak Ghana has officially opened visitor registration for the second edition of the exhibition and conference scheduled to take place from April 23 to 25, 2024 at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre.

The exhibition and conference, targeted at producers, manufacturers, retailers and consultants working across the food and beverage, print and packaging industries, is expected to attract more than 120 global suppliers showcasing their newest machinery equipment and at least 2,500 industry professionals.

A statement issued by the organisers said visitors would have an unmatched opportunity to interact with cutting-edge products and solutions and source equipment aimed at improving their supply chains through live machine demonstrations.

It said the exhibition hall would be packed with many leading international companies such as Casfil, Filmatic, Emirates Printing Press, Royal Kaak and Starliner & Co. who would be displaying their innovative equipment and services to key business owners and buyers from across the West African sub-region.

The statement said in addition, visitors should expect to see a strong local representation with companies, including Finepack Limited,Jay Kay Industries, Kane-Em Industries and Resitech partaking in the exhibition exercise.

“Alongside the exhibition, the conference programme will also be held across the three-day period. At the conference, participants can expect to gain exclusive market insights from a line-up of thought leaders and experts throughout a series of presentations and panel discussions.

“This year, we will be particularly excited to launch the first export masterclass as part of their commitment to engage, support and upskill business professionals from the manufacturing sector operating in Ghana. This gesture will be aimed at building the capacity business professionals from Ghana’s manufacturing sector for the export market in partnership with the Africa Trade Academy,” it said.

The statement said Propak 2024 would be organised alongside key industry associations and partners such as the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Institute of Packaging Ghana, Ghana Plastics Manufacturers Association and Food and Beverage Association of Ghana.

Those partnerships, the statement said, would ensure all areas of industry were aware of the opportunities for exhibitors and visitors alike to grow their networks and learn about new developments affecting the manufacturing sectors.

