Oti Region: Krachi-Wura assures minister-designate of full support

By Kingsley Mamore

Kete-Krachi (O/R) Feb 23, GNA – Nana Mprah Besemuna III, President of the Oti

Regional House of Chiefs, has welcomed Mr Daniel Machator, the regional minister-nominee, assuring him of his full support and prayers in the pursuit of his ambition.

He said he was confident that Mr Machator would sail through the parliamentary vetting and get the nod as the minister to utilise his expertise and experience to work in the interest of the people.

Mr Machator commended the Overlord and his sub-chiefs for their prior endorsement when he was nominated by the President.

He acknowledged the role played by the chiefs, especially for conceiving the idea of getting the Oti Region created.

He assured the chiefs and people of his readiness to work to harness resources in the region for development and appealed to them to take centre stage at bringing enduring peace to the area.

He referred to the “bitter dispute” in Nkwanta South and urged the people to see themselves as one family and stop the needles fighting and bloodshed.

“This has not been helpful to the drive to attract investors and tourists to create wealth for the population,” he said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

