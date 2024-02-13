One dead, eight others hospitalised following robbery attack at Walewale 

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo, GNA

Walewale (NE/R), Feb 13, GNA – One person, believed to be a mobile money vendor has been shot dead by suspected armed robbers at Walewale in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the Northeast Region.

The deceased identified as Rabiu, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

Eight others who sustained injuries from stray bullets because of the attack are currently receiving medical attention at the same hospital.

Three unidentified armed men on a motorbike were said to have carried out the attack at Nalerigu junction bus station near the main Bolgatanga-Walewale Tamale Highway.

An eyewitness told the Ghana News Agency that the suspects arrived and opened gunfire on the busy station, killing the deceased and injuring others.

The victims were first rushed to the Walewale Government Hospital but were later transferred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

The eyewitness expressed concern that there have been growing armed robbery incidents in the area since 2021.

Mr Issahaku Arimeyaw Somo, the West Mamprusi Municipal Chief Executive who confirmed the incident said investigation was ongoing to arrest the perpetrators and called for calm.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

