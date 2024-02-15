NPP Reconciliation Process: Ashanti promises transparency, all-inclusive approach in activities

Accra, Feb. 15, GNA – The Ashanti Regional Reconciliation Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it is committed to discharging its duties with transparency in the party’s journey towards unity and strength.



“Addressing grievances openly and ensuring that all members have a voice in the reconciliation process are fundamental steps towards healing and unity,” a press release issued by the Committee and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Accra, said.



The Committee expressed its dedication to addressing the underlying issues that had led to divisions within the party, emphasising the need for leadership and vision clarity.



“Inspired by Nelson Mandela’s approach in South Africa, the Committee aims to foster clear, inclusive leadership and a vision of unity that transcends individual differences and aligns with the collective aspirations of the party’s members,” the release noted.



“The Committee recognises the importance of open and inclusive dialogue, as demonstrated by the success of the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland. Engaging all stakeholders in constructive conversations is seen as crucial for understanding diverse perspectives and fostering a sense of belonging and commitment among party members.”



The Committee, chaired by Ambassador Edward Boateng, held its inaugural meeting on Thursday, February 8, this year, in Kumasi.



The release explained that at this pivotal gathering, the Chairman, referencing a memo issued by the General-Secretary of the Party, laid out its primary objectives, marking the commencement of a critical phase in the party’s development agenda.



“Transparency and accountability are also key pillars of the Committee’s strategy, drawing lessons from our Party’s reconciliation process in 2016 led to our victory. Addressing grievances openly and ensuring that all members have a voice in the reconciliation process are fundamental steps towards healing and unity within Ashanti region.”



To achieve its objectives, the Committee outlined several strategies, including, recognising past mistakes and offering sincere apologies to begin the healing process.



It intends to invite aggrieved primary candidates to take on significant roles in policy formulation and campaign efforts, ensuring that their valuable insights and contributions are integrated into the party’s future direction.



On policy and platform inclusion, the Committee promises incorporating policy ideas and concerns of aggrieved candidates into the party’s platform, reflecting a broad and inclusive approach to policy development.



It seeks to establish mechanisms for ongoing dialogue and feedback, ensuring all members feel heard and valued.



The release stated that the Committee’s efforts were aimed at achieving several key outcomes, especially in the area of rebuilding trust among party members and the public through a transparent and inclusive reconciliation process.



It is expected that its activities will help improve the party’s image by demonstrating a genuine commitment to resolving internal conflicts and moving forward united.



Other outcomes bother on fostering a sense of unity and cohesion within the party by valuing diverse views and working collaboratively towards common goals.



“The Ashanti Regional Reconciliation Committee is committed to leading the party through this period of reflection and renewal.



“Through dedicated efforts and unwavering commitment, the Committee envisions a future where the party stands united, ready to face the challenges ahead and lead with integrity and vision,” the release assured.



The Regional Reconciliation Committee was inaugurated on Friday, February 2, 2024, by the Regional Chairman, Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako.



The other members are: William Kusi, Secretary, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, member, Osei Kwame Prempeh, member, Nana Gyankomaa Dufie, member, William Oppong Bio, member, Robert Yaw Amankwah, member, Sampson K. Boafo, member, and Kofi Konadu Apraku, member.



The rest are: Rose Hamilton, member, Francis Addai Nimoh, member, Margaret Atiemo, member, Kwadwo Boateng Genfi, member, and Emelda Antwi, clerk.



A four-member sub-committee was formed at the Committee’s maiden meeting to develop a working plan for the execution of its work.



On the essence of the Regional Reconciliation Committees, a statement issued recently by the General-Secretary of the NPP, Justin Kodua Frimpong, said the committees had been tasked to foster unity and reconciliation within the party in every constituency in their respective regions.



“The Committees are also tasked with resolving any issues that have emanated from all party activities or events, including but not limited to polling station elections, constituency elections, regional elections, national elections, presidential elections and parliamentary elections,” it explained.



GNA



