NGOs donate learning resources, sanitary pads to Ma-ahad Ta-ahilia JHS in Tamale

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Feb. 26, GNA – The Big Heart Association, a coalition of Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs), has donated educational materials and sanitary pads to enhance teaching and learning at Ma-ahad Ta-ahilia Junior High School (JHS) in Tamale.

The items, valued at GHc10,000.00, included 1,000 exercise books, 400 pencils, 400 pens, 400 erasers, 400 long rules, 400 sharpeners, 900 pieces of heavy flow sanitary pads, and 144 packs for regular flow.

The supporting NGOs were Gabo, Hebod, Aidthem, Seats Global, and the Tee Charity, The Lady on the Move, Street Mother, and Destiny Charity foundations.

Mr Martin Kofi Nyame Junior, the Team Leader for the NGOs, at a handing over ceremony of the items to the schools, said the gesture formed part of the Association’s commitment to reaching out to the vulnerable and the less privileged in society.

He said education was the key to exposing the world of possibilities for learners adding providing them with the necessary learning materials was equally crucial to supporting children unlock their potentials.

Mr Nyame Jnr. Said: “We are not just giving them books and supplies. We are giving them tools to dream, learn, and to build a better and prosperous future.”

He said it was heartbreaking to see young girls miss classes because they could not afford sanitary pads and that by the donation, “we’re not only providing them with the basic necessity but also empowering them to stay in school, pursue their dreams and break the cycle of poverty.”

Mr Adam Karim, the Head of Supervision, Tamale Metropolitan Directorate of Education, who received the items on behalf of the school, said quality education could be achieved if other stakeholders and NGOs complemented the efforts of the government.

Mr Ibrahim Dason, the Headmaster of the Ma-ahad Ta-ahilia JHS, appealed to other NGOs to support the school to get an Information and Communication Technology centre, furniture and renovate the deplorable classrooms.

GNA

