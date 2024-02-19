New Bia District Court inaugurated at Adabokrom 

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Adabokrom (WN/R), Feb. 19, GNA – Justice Kwame Amoako, a Sefwi-Wiawso High Court Judge, has inaugurated an ultra-modern Court Complex at Adabokrom in the Bia East District of the Western North Region to help improve on justice delivery in the area.

The automated court complex has offices for judges, lawyers and registrars, an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) section and washrooms among other auxiliary facilities.

Justice Amoako in an address on behalf of the Chief Justice, said the inauguration of the district court marked a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice and the facilitation of legal proceedings within the country.

“The establishment of the District Court in Adabokrom signifies not only progress but also a commitment to accessibility and fairness in the dispensary of justice because prior to this moment, the residents of Adabokrom and its surrounding areas were compelled to undertake arduous journeys spanning approximately 20 kilometres to the district court at Debeiso,” he said.

He said the move had been a transformative change as the justice delivery system had been brought closer to the doorstep of the people while eliminating the barriers of distance and other inconveniences.

Justice Amoako said the inauguration of the court was part of a broader initiative to enhance judicial infrastructure across the Western North region.

He said: “This one is the third of new district courts to be inaugurated in the Western North region and this underscores the national commitment to extending the reach of justice to every corner of the nation, leaving no community behind.”

He expressed gratitude to all those who contributed tirelessly to the realisation of the project including the District Assembly, community leaders and residents among other stakeholders.

Justice Amoako urged the officers who would be working in the court to be dedicated and be mindful of the weight their office carried, adding, “Let the ideals that animate the constitutional duties of the Judicial Service of Ghana guide all your endeavours”.

Mr Nicholas Yayin Kupog, Bia East District Chief Executive, on his part, said the inauguration symbolized their solid commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring access to justice for all citizens.

According to him, the establishment of the court was a testimony of the government’s commitment to strengthening the justice delivery system at the grassroots level throughout the country by bringing access to justice closer to the people.

He said the court would serve as a symbol of hope for those seeking redress and resolution to their legal matters.

Justice Amoako, after the inauguration, held a sensitization training on what was expected from residents and the cases that could be tried at the court.

