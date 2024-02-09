NDC vows to win 20 seats in Central Region

By James Esuon

Swedru (C/R) Feb. 9, GNA – Professor Richard Kofi Asiedu, the Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said the party was poised to winning 20 of the 23 Parliamentary seats in the region come Election 2024.

He disclosed that the regional working committee had put in place strategies to ginger members, especially the youth wings in all 23 constituencies, to work harder to achieve the set goal.

Prof Asiedu made this known at an awards ceremony organised by the Agona West NDC Youth Wing’s Working Committee, to honour past and some present members at Agona Swedru.

The working committee was also determined to win a convincing 60 per cent of the votes for its Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama.

The Chairman said there were obvious indications that Ghanaians were angry due to the current economic hardship.

He, therefore, cautioned the Agona West Parliamentary Candidate, Mrs Ernetina Dangbe, to operate a united front to assist the party in recapturing the seat from the ruling New Patriotic Party.

He said the NDC’s Parliamentary candidate could not win without the cooperation and mutual understanding of the rank and file.

Prof Asiedu commended the Agona West NDC Youth Organiser, Mr Freebody Mensah, for his innovations and proactive actions, which had brought great changes in the youth wing of the constituency.

Mrs Queenstar Pokuaa Sawyer, the Agona East Member of Parliament (MP), praised the youth wing of its hard work and dedication, inspiring many others to join the party.

She urged the youth to focus their messages on the 24- hour economic policy outlined by the NDC flagbearer, Mr Mahama and intensify their campaign to ensure a landslide victory in the December Elections.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

