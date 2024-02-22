NDC-NPP are disappointment to Gomoa East — LPG PC 

By Simon Agbovi, GNA

Kasoa (C/R), Feb 22, GNA – The Gomoa East Parliamentary Candidate for Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Ms Esther Ohemaa Amihere has called on the youth to reject the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) for not serving their interest.

According to her the two political parties had only sought their personal gains and not the country and Gomoa East Constituency.

She said with regards to development in Gomoa East, there was nothing tangible to point to in the area.

Speaking at a press conference to declare her intention to contest the Gomoa East seat in the 2024 general elections, she said LPG had come to create employment opportunities for the youth through vocational training.

According to her, she had already started and giving soft loans as start-ups for businesses and that the communities should expect more when given the nod to lead the people of the Constituency.

She urged the people to vote for the LPG party and her as parliamentary candidate to develop the area and Ghana as a whole.

Some party supporters in an interview said though the two main political parties had ruled Ghana over the years, the country was yet to witness true development and urged Ghanaians to try a different party.

Some believed giving the opportunity to a woman as the parliamentary candidate in the area was imperative to change the dynamics of politics in the Constituency.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

