GJA sets up committee to plan activities for 75th anniversary  

Accra, Feb. 22, GNA – The National Executive of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has set up an 11-member committee to plan activities for the 75th anniversary of the Association this year.

The GJA 75th Anniversary Planning Committee is chaired by Godwin Avenorgbo, a former Director of Radio at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

Other members of the committee are Marian Kyei, a media consultant and private legal practitioner; Kobby Asmah, a member of the National Media Commission and former Editor of Daily Graphic; Peter Agbeko, former Head of Public Affairs, Ghana Standards Authority; Ellen Avorgbedor, former Central Regional Director of the GBC, and Maxwell Kudekor, Eastern Regional Chairman of the GJA.

The rest of the members are Boahene Asamoah, Editor of Graphic Business; Zambaga Rufai, former Western Regional Secretary of the GJA; Alice Tettey, Central Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency and former Central Regional Chairperson of the GJA; Dr Etse Sikanku, lecturer at the University of Media, Arts and Communication, and Mathias Tibu, former Vice President of the GJA.

This is contained in a press release from the GJA signed by Kofi Yeboah, its Secretary, and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

According to the statement, the GJA 75th Anniversary Planning Committee would be inaugurated on Friday, February 23, 2024, at the Ghana International Press Centre in Accra, at 1100 hours.

The statement said the Committee was expected to plan activities for the 75th anniversary across the country, beginning from March to the climax in September at this year’s GJA Media Awards.

The activities, it added, would include a major event on August 15, which would mark the 75th birthday of the GJA.

“The National Executive is profoundly grateful to the chairman and members of the Committee for accepting to serve the GJA in that capacity,” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the National Executive of the GJA called on Corporate Ghana and individuals to lend financial support to the activities of the 75th anniversary across the country.

GNA

