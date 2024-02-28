Navalny’s team announces his burial in Moscow on Friday

Moscow, Feb. 28, (dpa/GNA) – Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who died in a Russian prison camp on February 16, is to be buried in Moscow on Friday, his spokeswoman posted on X, formerly Twitter.

There will first be a funeral service in a church in the south-eastern district of Marjino, followed by the burial at a nearby cemetery, Navalny’s spokeswoman wrote.

Navalny’s mother and his supporters had been fighting with Russian authorities to first get his body released and secondly to allow them to bury the deceased opposition leader in Moscow.

Western leaders, including US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, have said they hold Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible for Navalny’s death.

GNA

