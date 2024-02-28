EU countries agree on regulations to make shipping cleaner and safer

Brussels, Feb. 28, (dpa/GNA) – Representatives of EU member states have agreed on new regulations to make shipping in the EU safer and cleaner.

Negotiators from the Council of the EU and the European Parliament reached provisional agreements late on Tuesday to revise the flag state requirements and the port state control, two pieces of legislation of the “maritime safety” legislative package, the council of member states said.

The revised directives, which the European Commission presented last June, strike a balance between ensuring high standards in shipping and safeguarding the competitiveness of the EU shipping sector.

“Today’s agreements will substantially contribute to safer and cleaner maritime transport in Europe,” said Paul Van Tigchelt, Belgian deputy prime and minister of justice and the North Sea.

“Our marine environment will be better protected, and the highest standards of shipping will be adequately preserved with the use of modern tools and through an enhanced cooperation between competent authorities.”

A flag state is the state in which the ship is registered and under whose law it operates. This state is responsible for monitoring compliance with the rules of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

In future, these states will have to ensure that ships are adequately inspected, the countries said. Recognized organizations acting on behalf of the state should also be adequately monitored. Digital solutions are to be utilized to a greater extent.

Port state control is a system for inspecting foreign cargo or passenger ships in ports. The purpose of the checks is to verify that the crew and ship comply with international rules.

The revised directive that has now been adopted is intended to protect larger fishing vessels, their crew and the environment through new, voluntary inspection rules, according to the council.

The new regulations still have to be adopted by the EU countries and the European Parliament. Once they come into force, the states will have 30 months to transpose the rules into national law.

GNA

