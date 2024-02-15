MTN refills blood banks to mark Valentine’s Day  

By Victoria Agyemang

Cape Coast, Feb. 15, GNA –The MTN Foundation has marked the 2024 Valentine’s Day with a blood donation exercise to refill the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital’s blood bank.

The move is part of the yearly activities of expressing love and support and to demonstrate the habit of giving to build harmonious societies.

This year’s “Save a Life” campaign has targeted 7,000 units of blood to refill the blood banks of various hospitals across the country, with the Central Region expected to contribute 600 of the estimated target.

Three Senior High Schools; Oguaa, Ghana National College and Winneba SHS were selected to donate towards the course as part of inculcating the habit of sharing among students.

Mr Francis Gyan, the Area Sales Manager of MTN, Central Region, said the annual campaign gave its staff and the public the opportunity to show love by donating blood to stock the blood banks.

“MTN has the interest of Ghanaians at heart and will continue to offer this support to the health sector to save the lives of people who need blood during emergencies,” he said.

Mr Gyan appealed to philanthropists, corporate bodies and Non-Governmental Organisations to get involved to help MTN exceed its target.

The Ghana News Agency, during its rounds with the team, observed eager and enthusiastic students taking turns to donate.

Some of them expressed concerns over the number of lives lost due to insufficient blood at the various banks and were proud to support the cause.

Master Ebenezer Korankye, a Form One student at the Oguaa SHS, revealed the stress and pressure his family went through when his mother needed blood after she fell ill and said that influenced his decision to donate to save precious lives.

He appealed to Ghanaians who qualified to donate blood not to hesitate to do so.

Miss Blessing Adamu, a form three student, said it was imperative to assist hospitals with blood donation and called on all to embrace the exercise to ensure lives were preserved.

GNA

