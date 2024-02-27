Molly Phee: United States will continue to support Sudan against military oppression 

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Feb. 27, GNA – Ms Molly Phee, the United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, says the United States will continue to support the people of Sudan against military oppression in their goal to chart a democratic future.

During a virtual press briefing, she said the United States was “deeply concerned about the worsening humanitarian situation and the continued fighting that is threatening to break up the country”.

She said the United States “does not support military governance” and will continue to engage various stakeholders to end the conflict and “help Africans in the Horn of Africa build a better future for themselves.”

The briefing was about the United States delegation visit to the just ended African Union Summit in Addis Ababa as well as efforts by the United States government and African partners to promote peace in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethopia, Somalia, and Sudan.

Ms Phee said the visit to Addis Abababa reflected a “strong partnership” with African institutions and countries as there were meetings with members of the Ethiopian government as part of the effort to advance peace, human rights, and stability in Ethiopia.

As part of measures to ease tension in the conflict zones, she said there were discussions with African leaders, including President of Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, President of Angola, Joao Lourenço, Kenyan President, William Ruto, and President of Zambia, Hankainde Hichilema.

Assistant Secretary Phee said the United States was ready to support efforts to resolve conflict in the countries and called on all sides to “participate constructively” in finding solutions.

“As dedicated partners of Somalia, we are fully committed to strengthening the Somalia National Army and supporting their counterterrorism efforts, as you saw with the announcement of U.S. funding support for an additional five bases for the Danab Somali Brigade.

“It is also important that an appropriately scoped multinational presence remains in Somalia to help maintain stability until Somalia security forces can fully take over,” she stated.

Ms Phee expressed appreciation to the US team on the ground, the military deployed to Somalia and other interagency partners for “their stellar service in a very difficult environment”.

Responding to questions, she said the United States would continue to provide its “unique resources and capabilities” in monitoring actions in Sundan to “contribute towards confidence and legitimacy processes to resolve the tensions”.

Mr John Godfrey, US Ambassador to Sudan, also expressed concerns about the “worsening humanitarian situation and intensified fighting” in Sudan.

He urged external actors to refrain from providing material support to the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF), saying such support “prolongs the fighting, and extends the war”.

Ambassador Godfrey quoted a United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) which indicated that more than 6.2 million Sudanese had been internally displaced since the fighting began last April.

According to the report, about 1.8 million Sudanese were seeking refuge in neighboring countries, making it the “largest displacement crisis anywhere in the world at the moment”.

Acute food insecurity is also said to affect about 17.7 million Sudanese, while some five to six million of the citizens “may face acute starvation as early as May”.

