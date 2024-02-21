Majority Leader resigns from role with immediate effect

By Elsie Appiah-Osei,

Accra, Feb 21, GNA – Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader in Parliament, has reportedly resigned from his role with immediate effect.

Sources close to the Ghana News Agency on said the Majority Leader’s decision came up at a crunch meeting between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Majority Caucus on Wednesday at the Jubilee House in Accra.

Reports that circulated in sections of the media on Monday, February 19, alleged that Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, also the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, was to be replaced by Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the current Deputy Majority Leader.

It said Mr Frank Annoh Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip and NPP Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, would take the role of Deputy Majority Leader, thereby creating space for Mr Habib Iddrisu, the current First Deputy Chief Whip and NPP MP for Tolon, to assume the position of Majority Chief Whip.

Meanwhile, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Majority Caucus in Parliament on Tuesday refuted reports suggesting changes to its front bench.

Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, the NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Bekwai and First Deputy Speaker of Parliament at a Press Conference in Parliament said: “Speculations about potential shifts in leadership within the Majority caucus were untrue.”

Speaker Alban Bagbin, during Wednesday’s Parliamentary proceedings, has explained the role of political parties in the selection of parliamentary leaders.

While interpreting the new Standing Orders of the House, the Speaker submitted that Caucus members could not independently determine leadership positions without their various political parties.

GNA

