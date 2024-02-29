LALI drops new song titled ‘Prayer,’ features Romeo Swag

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Feb. 29, GNA – Fast rising hip-hop rapper Donald Delali Darke also known as LALI in the music industry has dropped a new hit titled “Prayer”, featuring Ghanaian rapper Romeo Swag.

The song, which was released Tuesday, February 28, 2024, was produced by VernomDJ and Sosawavegod.

The song talks about the need to keep grinding towards brighter days.

In an interview with GNA Entertainment, LALI said he was motivated by his ambitions to be a successful person in the future and change the lives of the poor and needy.

He said he wants to hear the African sound above any other genre across the world.

LALI advised his fellow upcoming artistes to keep pushing and never to underate their talents.

The young artiste started his musical career in 2015 and had gained recognition across the globe.

He has acquired recognition across the music industry for his great lyrical songs such as “Wavy,” “Sumorlor” and “Over.”

The official video for “Prayer” is out and available on YouTube.

