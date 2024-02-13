KAIPTC continues training initiatives to combat violent extremism, small arms diversions

Accra, Feb. 12, GNA – The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), with support from the Japanese Government, and in collaboration with the UNDP, has organized a capacity building course in Cotonou, Benin.

The initiative seeks to address the growing challenges of violent extremism, radicalization, and small arms diversions in the Sahel and adjacent coastal countries of West Africa.

The capacity building course targeted critical issues such as expanding terrorist, radicalization and violent extremist networks facilitated by the illicit trade and diversions of small arms and improvised explosive devices -IEDs- in seven West African nations – Benin, Togo, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso.

It was aimed to enhance knowledge, information-sharing, and collaboration among various stakeholders to effectively prevent and counter these twin threats.

Controller General of Police Louis Tokpanou, Director-General of the Permanent Secretariat for the National Commission for the Fight against Radicalization and Terrorism in Benin acknowledged the gravity of the security situation in the sub-region and welcomed collaborative efforts to address the menace.

Major General Richard Addo-Gyane, Commandant of the KAIPTC, stressed the urgency of addressing the alarming surge in terrorist activities within the Sahel region.

He highlighted the critical link between small arms proliferation and the spread of violent extremism, emphasizing the importance of interventions like the ongoing initiative.

Mr. Ichijo Motonobu, Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of Japan in Benin, expressed Japan’s commitment to supporting such initiatives which contributed to peace and security in Africa.

He highlighted Japan’s financial support to KAIPTC over the years and announced further contributions to peace and stability in the Sahel region and neighboring coastal countries.

Ghana’s Ambassador to Benin, Ms. Christine Churcher, highlighted the devastating consequences of terrorism and violent extremism in the West African region and called for strengthened security cooperation curbing those threats.

Mr Alassane SEIDOU, Minister of Interior and Public Security, Republic of Benin, who was represented by Mr Olussoumare Abasse, thanked the KAIPTC for the timely initiative to stop violent extremism.

He reiterated that the presence of the diverse actors from both the state and civil society signified the need for a common understanding of the challenges facing not only the state, but also adjoining countries in addressing the increasing security threats.

He added that the capacity building intervention aligned with the vision of the Government of Benin through the Government Action Programme (PAG 2021-2026), which calls for the strengthening of internal security and the defense of the national territory through adequate security provision for the people.

A total of 28 participants, including representatives from state security institutions and civil society organizations, who took part in the programme, expressed commitment to preventing violent extremism, radicalization, and the proliferation of small arms.

As part of ongoing efforts in fighting security threats in Benin, two motorbikes were donated to the Counter Terrorism Unit and Intelligence Agency of the Benin national police.

GNA

