Jamestown fishing harbour to be commissioned this year – President Akufo-Addo

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Feb. 27, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that he will open the James town fishing harbour this year, as it is currently about 88 percent complete.

The President said this when delivering the 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament on Tuesday.

“God willing, soon this year, I will also commission the Jamestown Fishing Harbour, which currently stands at eighty-eight percent (88%) complete and is expected to be ready by August 2024,” he said.

Touching on other issues in the fisheries sector, he said that to help address the incidence of premix fuel diversion and hoarding, the government in 2023 completed the installation of 50 out of 300 premix fuel automated dispensers.

He noted that his expectation was that the remaining dispensers would be installed by September this year to help optimise the distribution of premix fuel.

The President further stated that the government will continue to take decisive actions, such as the close season, to help safeguard the ocean’s capacity to regenerate and to continue to deliver substantial economic, environmental, and social value for the country’s development.

