Invest in children’s education to secure their future – Gomoa Omankrado

By J. K. Nabary

Gomoa Akropong No.2 (C/R), Feb. 6, GNA – Nana Dr Agyarkwah-Akyen, a newly installed Omankrado of Gomoa Akropong No. 2 in the Central Region, has called on parents to take advantage of the Free Senior High School programme to empower their children and give them a better future.

He said it was critical for children to leverage the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) as well as the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) components of the programme to acquire skills and competencies relevant to the demands of modern society.

“It is important that our children get these important skills so that after school, they will not go chasing government and companies for jobs with their certificates. They need to create the jobs themselves,” he stated.

The Omankrado was speaking at a durbar to climax the 2024 Sankofa Annual Akwambo Festival, which coincided with his coronation ceremony at Gomoa Akropong No.2.

The festival was on the theme: “Raising future leaders through Science, Technology, Engineering Mathematics/Technical Vocational Education Training (STEM/TVET).”

The celebration saw the generation of funds towards the completion of an ultra-modern community centre attached with an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) facility.

Nana Dr Agyarkwah- Akyen, known in private life as Dr Francis Bonney, succeeded his uncle who died five years ago.

He is the Director of Finance at the Ministry of Education.

He and the Queen Mother, Nana Ama Nyarkowah I, were earlier confined and taken through traditional and customary rights leading to their final coronation on Saturday.

They were carried in palanquins amidst fontomfrom and chanting of traditional war songs by Asafo groups through the principal streets of Gomoa Akropong to the durbar grounds.

“I am prepared to bring on board my expertise towards the socio-economic development of the area, especially education of the youth who are the future of the country,” he assured.

He commended his family and all who contributed towards his coronation and assured them of his commitment to making the area a place of choice, with God on his side.

Nana Odum Amanfo IV, Odikro of Gomoa Akronpong No. 2, said Akropong should get its fair share of the national cake to foster development and appealed to the government to prioritize the growth of the area.

He expressed appreciation to the gathering for their support to ensure the successful commemoration of the 2024 Sankofa Akwambo Festival and coronation of Nana Dr Agyarkwah-Akyen.

Ebusuapayin Kofi Ampiah of Dishimah Royal family, in an interview with Ghana News Agency, said the family would continue to support the Omankrado to execute his duties effectively.

Rev John Ntim Fordjour, the Deputy Minister of Education, who was the Guest of Honour, represented by Dr Eric Nkansah, the Director General of the Ghana Education Service, donated books to stock the community library.

He also gave tablets to schools, which participated in a quiz competition as part of the festival.

The community received hair dryers and sewing machines from the Minister.

GNA

