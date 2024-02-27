In pictures: 2024 State of the Nation Address

Accra, Feb 27, GNA – Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin together with Mr Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament and Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minority Leader, will be receiving the President on his arrival and usher him into the Chamber for the 2024 State of the Nation Address.

Ghana News Agency brings you some memorable shots from Parliament House, Accra.

Former President John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has arrived in Parliament House for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s penultimate State of the Nation Address.

