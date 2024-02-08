Harmattan: Drivers asked to take precautions to minimise risks of crash

Accra, Feb.08, GNA – The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has advised drivers to take precautions to minimise risks of crashes following the poor visibility caused by the harmattan weather.

A statement issued by the Authority said the recent higher temperatures led to more frequent dust storms, as such, motorists needed to adapt their driving to the change in weather.

“This prevailing situation is often characterised by the blow of dry and dusty winds which can significantly impact negatively on road safety. Visibility is usually reduced due to the dust in the air, making it difficult for drivers to see other vehicles, pedestrians, and road signs,” it said.

It advised them to slow down and drive with caution, especially in areas with low visibility, keep a safe distance between their vehicle and the one in front to allow for sudden

stops, use the headlights and fog lights if necessary to improve visibility and avoid sudden breaks or acceleration.

The statement said motorists should take note of traffic and construction signs, use the right edge ofthe road as a guide, keep windows and mirrors clean, avoid excessive speeding and avoid unnecessary overtaking.

The Authority advised drivers to use advance warning triangles and place them at a distance not less than 45 meters away from their faulty vehicles and asked owners of broken-down vehicles to ensure their vehicles were towed from the roads within the stipulated time.

It also advised pedestrians to be cautious while walking along the road during the season.

Road contractors were also advised to wet the surfaces of the roads at construction sites and erect signs to ensure work zone safety.

