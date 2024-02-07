Hard Work Pays- DCE Nominee 

By Mohammed Balu

Sorbelle, (UW/R), Feb. 07, GNA – Mr Forkah Mahamud, a 45-year-old nominated District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Sissala West District, has stressed the need for all party members to be committed at all times.

He told the GNA in an interview that, “Hard work pays,” and added that his sacrifices for the party over the last 20 years had not been in vain.

He said his nomination for the position of DCE alone was a victory for him and that other party members should be committed towards the course of the political party they supported.

“I have worked as the Constituency Organiser when the Sissala West Constituency was created, moved on to the position of Financial Secretary and Treasurer at various times, and now serving as the Treasurer, which makes me the longest-serving constituency officer in the region.

I am thankful to the President for appointing me,” Mr Forkah said.

He appealed to the traditional leaders and Assembly members to accept and confirm him to continue from where his predecessor left.

Mr Forkah is a product of Kanton Senior High School and holds a Diploma in General Agriculture and worked as a Farm Manager in a private farming organisation.

He worked briefly with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and was also an Area Council Secretary.

He said his vision was to unite the people in the district and ensure that every community got its share of the national cake if he was confirmed.

The nomination of Mr Forkah Mahamud follows the recent revocation by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo of some 24 MMDCEs, which affected the Sissala West DCE, Madam Ayisha Batong Hor.

Mr Moses Dramani Luri, a former DCE for the Sissala West District, expressed concern about why every DCE appointed since the creation of the Sissala West District 20 years ago always been sacked.

If confirmed, Mr Forkah Mahamud will be the 8th DCE to serve the district.

He will require two-thirds of the assembly members present to be confirmed when the Assemblies are inaugurated.

GNA

