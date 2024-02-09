Ghana Athletics to announce squad for Africa Games on February 26

Accra, Feb 09., GNA – The Ghana Athletics have stated that they will announce their squad to represent Ghana at the 13th African Games on Monday, February 26.

Mr. Bawa Fuseini President of the Ghana Athletics, told the GNA Sports that the Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) has directed all Member Federations to submit their teams for the Games on Tuesday, February 27.

He said Ghana would be represented by 36 athletes made up of 18 male and 18 female selected based on the selection criteria outlined by the federation.

He emphasised that the selection criteria which was known by all athletes affiliated to the Ghana Athletics was published last year therefore selection of the national team for the Games would be free and fair.

He however cautioned against any external influence and stated that “nobody can select athletes for the federation”.

He added that before the announcement, the list would be submitted to the office of Ghana’s Chef de Mission for the Games to be forwarded to the National Sports Authority and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Mr. Bawa Fuseini also mentioned that a 10-member coaching team including former national athletes and certified coaches, like Ignisious Gaisah, Eric Nkansah and Harry Dau-Mfum have been lined up to prepare the athletes for the Games.

He gave the assurance that athletics would make the country proud and called on all stakeholders to come on board.

